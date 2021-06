LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, today released new findings from The Beamery Talent Index, which reveal stark differences in the opinions of US and UK - male and female - employees amidst COVID. Despite enjoying more optimism in their COVID-19 workplace experiences over the past year, men across both countries are more likely to consider leaving their employers in the year ahead. The Beamery Talent Index also revealed that whilst 72 percent of respondents will be going back into the office at least partially, more than half (59 percent) are considering quitting their jobs this year. This, however, is where the shared reality ends in examining the experiences of male vs. female colleagues amidst the pandemic.