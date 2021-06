CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced the recipients of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. The board reported that 31 places offering overnight accommodations, restaurants and bars will share $880,000 of the $897,671 the county received. Funds were approved for hospitality-related businesses who demonstrated a minimum of a 25 percent reduction in gross sales for any quarter of 2020 relative to 2019 and which can show a net less after any prior funds awarded such as Paycheck Protection Program loans or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities funds.