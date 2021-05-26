Cancel
Kelly Evans: The housing market is insane

By Kelly Evans, @KellyCNBC
CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been talking about the reversal in liquidity that's popped some bubbles in stocks and crypto over the past few months (growth in M2 has dropped from 27% in February to 18% year-on-year as of April), but one place that's still rip-roaring is the housing market. In fact, home prices...

Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Homeowners Enjoyed $1.9 Trillion of Equity Gains in Early 2021

CoreLogic's newly released Homeowner Equity Report for the first quarter of 2021 shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 62% of all properties) have seen their equity increase by 19.6% year over year, representing a collective equity gain of over $1.9 trillion, and an average gain of $33,400 per borrower, since the first quarter of 2020.
Real Estatewiltonbulletin.com

Is the red-hot housing market starting to cool?

The fast-paced housing market of the past year may be slowing slightly in the face of price spikes and a dearth of homes for sale across the country. It's too soon to say that the market is truly slowing, but data analysis from both Realtor.com and Redfin real estate brokerage recently found that while home prices are still rising, they're rising at a slower pace than in recent months.
RetailNBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: Crypto Hour at CNBC

Turn on the TV, watch it on your app, set your DVRs, do whatever it is people do these days, but at 2 p.m. ET we are doing a full special "crypto" hour of "Power Lunch." Frankly, we could have filled three or four hours with all the segments we wanted to book. There are so many areas to explore--all the different blockchains, NFTs, the monetary policy of each different coin, regulatory and ransomware issues, mining and environmental concerns, etc., etc. I'd ask for your questions, but I think we already have too many!
Real Estatempamag.com

How did multifamily investment market fare in Q1?

Growing net operating incomes (NOI) and low-interest rates boosted the investment conditions for multifamily properties in the first quarter of 2021, according to Freddie Mac. Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index (AIMI) held steady in Q1, dipping 0.1% as mortgage rates dropped by six basis points. The index increased in 13 metros while 11 markets posted quarterly contraction.
MarketsFox News

Will the red-hot summer housing market boom or bust?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Businessfanniemae.com

Housing Insights: Housing Poised to Become Strong Driver of Inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Deflator (PCE) jumped to their highest annual rates since 2008 in April and are likely to accelerate further in the near term. However, due to how shelter costs are measured, the housing components of the indices decelerated considerably over the past year, despite strong home price appreciation. This has kept topline inflation from being even higher.
York County, SCStreetInsider.com

U.S. mortgage applications decline with a drop in refinancing - MBA

(Reuters) - U.S. applications for home mortgages declined last week as refinancing dropped to its lowest level since February 2020 with fewer homeowners able to take advantage of lower rates during a holiday-shortened week. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index fell 3.1% in...
inews.co.uk

We’re at risk of a house price crash because a rigged market means private developers don’t build enough

There is a saying in economics sometimes used to justify tax cuts: “a rising tide lifts all boats”. Its premise is simple: that an improved economy benefits everyone and that a government’s monetary and economic policy should, therefore, focus on broad economic efforts which increase prosperity to benefit both the richest and the poorest. But what if you don’t have a boat to start with?
Las Vegas, NVbusinesspress.vegas

Vegas home prices reach new heights while supply stays low

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices continuing to reach new heights while the local housing supply remains at near historically low levels. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during May was $385,000. That tops the all-time record set in April. May’s median home price is up 22.2 percent from $315,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and town homes sold in May was $205,000. That’s up 10.8 percent from $185,000 in May of 2020.
Marketstherealdeal.com

Why investors are rushing into real estate ETFs

Investors are pouring money into real estate exchange-traded funds, in part as a bet on the storage and supply chain sectors. The $6.2 billion iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF saw $1.3 billion of inflows last week, its most ever, making it the second biggest gainer among ETFs. The $41.4 billion Vanguard Real Estate ETF brought in $338 million following its $1.2 billion of inflows in May, according to Bloomberg News.
Real Estatekrro.com

U.S. consumers sour on housing market’s buying conditions

(Reuters) – A record-low percentage of U.S. consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, with worries about surging prices and a small supply of houses on the market outweighing improved sentiment about their jobs and income, a survey from home financing giant Fannie Mae showed on Monday.
Real Estate85209.com

Home Price Appreciation Is as Simple as Supply and Demand

Home price appreciation continues to accelerate. Today, prices are driven by the simple concept of supply and demand. Pricing of any item is determined by how many items are available compared to how many people want to buy that item. As a result, the strong year-over-year home price appreciation is simple to explain. The demand for housing is up while the supply of homes for sale hovers at historic lows.
The Independent

Sellers overprice property by 21% as Covid boom continues

Ambitious property sellers are listing their homes for prices so inflated that even a runaway housing market can’t stomach paying a fifth more than they are worth, the latest dive into the nation’s property data suggests.Analysis of the top four house prices indices, as well as official asking price and mortgage borrowing data showed the gap between asking price expectations and final sale price stood at 21 per cent by March this year, the latest figures included the study, even as the original stamp duty deadline briefly put the dampers on activity.Despite the deadline, which has since been extended until...
Real EstateBBC

People moving home drive mortgage borrowing surge

Home movers were responsible for a record proportion of mortgage borrowing in the first three months of the year as they dominated demand for property. Some 42% of total mortgage lending went to this group - the highest level since comparable records began in 2007, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.
Real Estateaustintxhomesales.com

Sellers Are Ready To Enter the Housing Market

One of the biggest questions in real estate today is, “When will sellers return to the housing market?” An ongoing shortage of home supply has created a hyper-competitive environment for hopeful buyers, leading to the ultimate sellers’ market. However, as the economy continues to improve and more people get vaccinated, more sellers may finally be in sight.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Homebuyer Pessimism on the Rise

For the second consecutive month, consumers also reported a significantly more pessimistic view of homebuying conditions, with only 35% of respondents believing it’s a good time to buy a home, down from 53% in March, while year-over-year, the HPSI is up 12.5 points. “The HPSI remained relatively flat in May,...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

28 million Americans plan to buy a home in 2021 – but should they manage their expectations?

To say that 2020 was a chaotic year for the US real estate market would be an understatement. Set against the context of a global pandemic, property prices rose, mortgage rates reached an all-time low, and many potential buyers had to put their plans on hold, either because of financial uncertainty or because choices were scarce. But, with a new year ahead, Americans are once again ready to pursue their dream. According to NerdWallet’s 2021 Home Buyer Report, the outlook for this year is overwhelmingly positive and, despite the tremendous impact of the pandemic, many Americans are ready to purchase a home. According to the study, 11% of participants, the equivalent of 28 million people, plan to buy a house, which shows a lot of optimism for the future. But could this optimism be misplaced? In the past five years, around 5 million houses were purchased, per year, in the US, so it’s highly unlikely that everyone who wants to be a homeowner in 2021 will also become one.