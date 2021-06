Dick Van Dyke is 95 years old and still works out! He recently showed off his exercise routine that he typically does in the backyard. In a new interview with CBS This Morning, he talked all about how he’s not slowing down and has no plans to. “I’m 95, and a lot of my friends won’t do these,” he says, and then demonstrated his fitness routine. “… So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you: You can keep going for a long— I’m still dancing! And singing!”