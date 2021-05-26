Cancel
Corbin, KY

Man Accused Of Trying To Buy Child In Corbin Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Court

By Dave Begley
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of trying to buy a child in Corbin has pleaded not guilty in federal court. Ronnie Lou Helton appeared for arraignment in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and entered a not guilty plea on a federal kidnapping charge. The boy’s grandmother told police back in April that Helton approached the boy to help him over a fence and then offered them $1000.00 for him. The grandmother told police she yelled at Helton to let the boy go and the child ran back, hiding behind her boyfriend. A jury trial is scheduled for July 27th, 2021 at the federal courthouse in London. If convicted, Helton would spend up to 20 years in prison, $250,000 or less fine and up to three years of probation.

