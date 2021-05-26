Cancel
“We are not the favorites for promotion”

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYan Couto’s is one of the proper names of this Girona, candidate for everything after sealing his classification for the promotion play-off thanks to a stratospheric series of seven consecutive victories. The Brazilian, absent in the first round but undisputed starter in the second part of the calendar, yesterday appreciated his personal good moment and also that of the group. He did not want to go beyond the clash this Sunday in Cartagena, where the team will seek “victory & rdquor; to try to get the “higher & rdquor; possible in classification.

