Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Uniper explores sale of Russian power plants - sources

By Anastasia Lyrchikova
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

FRANKFURT, May 26 (Reuters) - Uniper is weighing the sale of its Russian power plants and has held talks with Russia’s InterRAO on the subject, three people familiar with the matter said, as the German energy group looks for ways to cut emissions.

The talks laid bare differing views about prices, two of the people said, adding Uniper was hoping for higher valuations following the recent restart of its lignite-fired power plant Berezovskaya 3.

The 800 megawatt plant went back online recently after years of repair work following a fire in 2016, but Berezovskaya’s carbon footprint no longer fits with the long-term strategy of Uniper and Finnish parent Fortum, the sources said.

Uniper has also held talks with other potential buyers, the people said.

“The question is not whether a deal will happen, but when,” one of the people said, not specifying which assets might be sold should a transaction materialise.

Unipro, Uniper’s Russian unit, operates 11.2 gigawatts of lignite, hard coal and gas-fired power plants in Russia, meeting about 4% of the country’s total energy demand.

Based on current share prices, Uniper’s 83.7% stake in Unipro is worth 151 billion roubles.

Uniper, Fortum and InterRAO all declined to comment on specific talks.

“We are considering various options, both in the power sector and related industries,” said a spokesman for InterRAO, which plans to spend 1 trillion roubles ($13.6 billion) on growth, including mergers and acquisitions, by 2030.

“The key factors for us are: achieving strategic goals, increasing of the value of InterRAO Group and energy efficiency, as well as synergy with the current assets,” he added.

With utilities and energy companies under pressure by governments and investors to cut emissions, Uniper wants to close most of its German hard coal-fired power plants by 2025 while Fortum targets carbon neutrality on a group level by 2050.

“Of course that means the fossil footprint in Russia has to over time decrease,” Ingela Ulfves, Fortum’s vice president for investor relations, said.

Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach, a former member of Fortum’s board of directors, earlier this month said all of the group’s segments had to contribute to the decarbonisation strategy, including Russia.

This chimes with statements from Fortum boss and Uniper Chairman Markus Rauramo, who said in December that the group aims to shift to renewables from thermal over time in Russia. ($1 = 73.4375 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze and Essi Lehto, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Energy Efficiency#Coal Plants#Thermal Energy#People Power#Russian#German#Interrao Group#Gas Fired Power Plants#Finnish Parent Fortum#Renewables#Carbon Footprint#Fortum Boss#Unit#Emissions#Investor Relations#Sale#Carbon Neutrality#Synergy#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Related
Businesschemengonline.com

Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for a Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cnooc to supply gas to Zhongtang power plant

The gas will be supplied from Cnooc Gas and Power’s Guangdong Dapeng LNG terminal. Cnooc Gas and Power’s Guangdong Dapeng LNG terminal will supply gas to the Zhongtang gas-fired power plant in Dongguan City in Guangdong province, the company said on June 8. Dapeng, the first LNG import terminal to...
Energy IndustryGillette News Record

Be more clear about nuclear power plant

I read an article about the new Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Gov. Gordon nuclear power plant plans and as a past U.S. Navy qualified nuclear reactor operator, I found it interesting. I found it disturbing with the numerous word-salad manipulations this system seems to be using to sell the idea....
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia to host 50 MWh ‘solar hydro’ plant with storage

RayGen Resources has secured AUD 27 million ($20.9 million) of funding to build a 3 MW/50 MWh solar hydro power plant with 17 hours of storage in Carwarp, in the Australian state of Victoria. The project will demonstrate two new technologies: RayGen’s patented PV Ultra and its electro-thermal storage technology,...
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Banpu buys solar farms in Australia

Jun. 8—SET-listed Banpu Plc, a non-oil energy conglomerate, has acquired two utility-scale solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, in a deal worth A$97.5 million (2.33 billion baht) to further increase its clean power generation capacity. The new assets are Beryl Solar Farm (BSF) with a capacity of 110.9 megawatts...
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Georgia Power: Vogtle Unit 4 plant equipment permanently powered up

The nation’s first nuclear power plant expansion in years achieved another milestone ultimately leading to commissioning soon, the lead utility on the project announced this week. Georgia Power reported that plant equipment for Unit 4 in the Vogtle nuclear plant is now permanently powered or energized. This energization allows for...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Risen Energy achieves French carbon footprint certification

Risen Energy has announced that it has been granted French carbon footprint certification for its products, a significant step in the company’s globalization strategy. Carbon footprint certification is extremely important for entry into the French market and has always been known for its strict requirements, with only a handful of Chinese PV manufacturers having been successful in securing it. DEKRA, the international third-party testing agency is currently co-operating with the Chinese Quality Certification Center (CQC) to launch joint certification of PV components and being awarded certification from both organizations is clearly an important milestone in Risen being in a position to realize its ambitions in France.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects. Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing. Email. Irish independent power producer Alternus Energy Group has acquired a 60% stake in solar developer Unisun Energy, adding 250MW of PV projects in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EIG Global launches thermal solar project in Chile, LatAm's first

MARIA ELENA (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners on Tuesday inaugurated Latin America’s first thermal solar plant, a project in Chile’s sun-drenched Atacama desert that the South American nation hopes will smooth its path to a low-carbon future. The striking Cerro Dominador, a $1.4 billion project...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Novatek, Sberbank seek green financing

The agreement was signed at SPIEF. Russian gas company Novatek said on June 4 it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned lender Sberbank on obtaining green financing. The pair will seek the funds for projects that relate to "environmental protection and climate change mitigation, renewable energy development,...
Energy Industry94.1 Duke FM

Trafigura, Yara sign MoU on clean ammonia for shipping fuel

OSLO (Reuters) – Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway’s Yara said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel. Under the plan, Yara is to supply Trafigura with clean ammonia, and the firms are to jointly...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Bechtel working with Drax to build biomass plants with carbon capture & storage

Power plant engineering and construction giant Bechtel is partnering with a renewable energies company to explore the potential of bioenergy production sites combined with carbon capture and storage. The EPC firm announced its strategic agreement with Drax to create Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) plants around the world....
Copenhagen, NYPosted by
Reuters

Maersk-backed green hydrogen firm set for June IPO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Green Hydrogen Systems, which makes electrolysers to produce “clean” hydrogen derived from renewable power, said on Monday it aims to raise $163 million at its stock debut in Copenhagen this month. The Danish firm said its initial public offering will be priced at 40 crowns ($6.54) per...
Energy Industryirena.org

China and IRENA Boost Ties as Leading Renewables Market Eyes Carbon Neutrality Goals

IRENA and National Energy Administration of China sign MoU to advance the transition and cooperate on market development. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021 – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the National Energy Administration of the People’s Republic of China (NEA) have today agreed to work to strengthen cooperation as the world’s largest renewable energy market builds momentum towards the achievement of its carbon neutrality goals. China has pledged to peak its CO2 emissions before 2030 and committed to the achievement of carbon neutrality before 2060.
Economywkzo.com

German power grids brace for Thursday’s solar eclipse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Electrical transmission networks in Germany are preparing for a solar eclipse this week that could trigger a sudden fall of around 1 gigawatt (GW) in solar power output, grid firm Amprion said on Monday. The event will take place between 0920 GMT and 1140 GMT on Thursday...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Exclusive-Tesla supplier CATL plans a new battery plant in Shanghai-sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's CATL is planning a major new automotive battery plant in Shanghai, continuing a blistering pace of expansion that will cement its lead as the world's No.1 supplier, two people familiar with the matter said. The plant would be able to make 80 gigawatt-hours of battery cells a year, one of the people said, which would come on top of 69.1GWh in current production capacity and another 77.5GWh under construction.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Kawasaki Heavy to build hydrogen power plant in Japan

The 34 MW plant, which the company is building for local refiner Seibu Oil, will start operations in August. Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) is developing a hydrogen power generation plant for local refiner Seibu Oil Co. which will start operations in August this year, it said in its Group Vision 2030 report published on June 1.
Energy IndustryEos

Constraining Global Power Plant Emissions of Carbon Dioxide

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power plants represents one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases from humans. Keeping track of CO2 emissions from all global power plants is difficult, as good emission data can depend on a country’s emission reporting protocols. However, remote sensing with imaging spectrometer instruments offers a new capability to do top-down monitoring. These instruments provide high spatial resolution CO2 plume maps which can be used to quantify emissions. Cusworth et al. [2021] show examples where CO2 emissions are quantified and validated at 21 global gas and coal fired power plants using airborne and satellite imaging spectrometers. With repeated targeting by satellites, it is estimated that 6 percent of all global power plant emissions could be constrained. This capability is key to reducing uncertainties in global anthropogenic CO2 emission budgets and supporting emissions mitigation strategies.