Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Public Library activities

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 13 days ago
WAUSAU – In June, folks can craft with nature by creating a dried flower paper lantern with supplies from the Marathon County Public Library.

Grab & Go kits containing the needed supplies will be available at all nine library locations from June 1 through June 25.

Using the contents of this kit, adults can make a paper lantern with dried flowers, which they can use to light up any summer evening!

Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit mcpl.us/events/10375.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
