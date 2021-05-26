France: the boomerang effect of Sahara dust laden with radioactivity from nuclear tests

The UniCarriers brand will "gradually disappear" from France as Logisnext France integrates its Unicarriers operations with those of the subsidiary Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks France in Lyon. This is the latest development in the integration of the European companies Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Europe (MCFE) and UniCarriers Europe (UCE) into Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe which began in April 2020. According to a company statement, Logisnext France will implement a single-brand strategy in France as part of this integration. As a result, the UniCarriers brand will gradually disappear. In future, all front loaders and warehouse trucks will be branded Mitsubishi and the different UniCarriers and Mitsubishi forklift products will be merged into one portfolio. "It is beneficial for everyone involved, both for us as a manufacturer-distributor and for our dealers and user customers," says Marc Haezenberghe, CEO of Logisnext France. "We are achieving coherent and efficient development in the market with a new organisation ready to meet the major challenges of tomorrow." The single-brand roll-out in France follows similar moves in Denmark, Germany and Benelux. A spokesperson tells Forkliftaction News that Logisnext is consolidating its owned distribution network wherever "it provides an opportunity to strengthen our coverage and presence by operating under a single brand, in this case, the Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks brand". Forkliftaction News has heard grumblings from existing UniCarriers dealers who say the company is reneging on its commitment to a dual-brand strategy. Dealers say they have continued to invest in the UniCarriers brand only to see the brand disappear. It is understood not all UniCarriers dealers have been asked to join the Mitsubishi network. The Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe official refutes this, saying: "We are working hand in hand also with our indirect dealer network involved in the transition. This is not a unilateral process. On the contrary, we are having, despite the difficulties with COVID-19 restrictions, a close cooperation to guide our networks in the transition, where this occurs. "We really value the relationship with our network and that shows in the very positive reactions that we have received in those countries. "We understand that change is a process that needs time and we are putting all our efforts to support it," she says. Meanwhile, it appears that UniCarriers will not suffer the same fate in Iberia. Logisnext recently held a "very successful" dealer conference for UniCarriers Spain and the company is "looking to strengthen the network and brand in that country". Similarly, no changes are planned for the UK, where the UniCarriers offering will continue.