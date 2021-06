GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yard sales are the way you can make a little money off the stuff you no longer want and others find a treasure for a deal. In fact, the well-known 301 Endless Yard Sale in North Carolina is back this year on June 18 -19, 2021. It’s 100 miles on Highway 301 from Weldon, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Selma, and Dunn. Anything and everything will be there.