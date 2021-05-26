Cancel
No survivors: Fire helicopter crashed in Florida during training

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed near an airport in central Florida Tuesday, killing at least one person, state authorities reported Wednesday. The Sicorsky UH-60 from the Lockheed Martín company was conducting a training flight this Tuesday when, for reasons that are still being investigated, it fell into a scrub area near the Leesburg airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.

