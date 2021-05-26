No survivors: Fire helicopter crashed in Florida during training
A firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed near an airport in central Florida Tuesday, killing at least one person, state authorities reported Wednesday. The Sicorsky UH-60 from the Lockheed Martín company was conducting a training flight this Tuesday when, for reasons that are still being investigated, it fell into a scrub area near the Leesburg airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.www.explica.co