See Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Photos

Ariana Grande was proposed to with a unique diamond and pearl engagement ring from Dalton Gomez. See how it compares to the one she received from Pete Davidson. Ariana Grande, 27, has been making headlines after her surprise nuptials to her realtor beau, Dalton Gomez, on May 15. The intimate affair was held at her Montecito, California home, and she not only stunned in her Vera Wang dress, but also her very unique engagement ring. Of course, fans of the positions songstress would recall that Ari has been proposed to more than once, saying “yes” to SNL cast member Pete Davidson back in 2018. Take a look back at both of the gorgeous rings.