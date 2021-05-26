Cancel
See Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Photos

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is a dangerous married woman now! She and her now-husband, Dalton Gomez tied the knot on May 15, and according to TMZ, they got married at her Montecito home and kept it relatively laid-back. Ari’s representative confirmed the news to People, and said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” Now that some of the initial news has died down, Ari just shared the first pics of her in her wedding dress!

www.explica.co
