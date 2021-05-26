Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Old Pumpjack Diner Building Finds New Role

By Dave Diamond
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 15 days ago
Over the last 15 or so years the Pumpjack Diner on 9th street between Holiday and Broad has served a number of different businesses. After two classic diners were moved to Wichita Falls in 2004 it opened in 2005 as a dining establishment. That lasted two years. Then in 2008 it reopened as a Pioneer of Texas diner. That also lasted two years. It was later the home of Sidecar Brewery for about six months and even served a short period as the home of a Salvadoran restaurant.

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

