Bentley bentayga s. a premiere ‘for sport’

By Explica .co
explica.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter introducing the revamped Bentayga and Bentayga Speed, Bentley introduces new S variant. It incorporates the Bentley Dynamic Ride system as standard, an ‘active anti-roll’ technology that reacts in just 0.3 seconds by applying up to 1,300 Nm of torque to counteract lateral sliding forces in curves. According to Bentley, the system also offered in the Bentayga S, provides maximum stability and support on the floor.

www.explica.co
