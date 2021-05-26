Bentley bentayga s. a premiere ‘for sport’

Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T SEL Premium. Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. Titan Black w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Discover Media AM/FM/CD/HD w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Traction control, Trunk Lid Lip Spoiler, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 5139 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.