Bentley bentayga s. a premiere ‘for sport’

The BMW M5 has always been the subtle, supercar-slaying sedan that you can take to a business meeting, but when the boys and girls in Munich released the M5 CS, a lot of that tact went out of the window. With pumped-up bodywork and a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to deliver 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, it's an absolute monster. Inside, its seats bear a graphic of the Nordschleife's outline, suggesting that Munich would be chasing a record at the Nurburgring. We've seen a prototype go around the track but are yet to learn if the super sedan has made an attempt at the record, but Sport Auto couldn't wait and decided to set its own time. Below is the timed lap, completed by the publication's test driver.