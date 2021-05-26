What’s stranger than bees telling time? How we learned that they can.

And finally today, I wanted to say a few more words about grief. I've been thinking about this in part because, as our previous guest said, there is a lot to mourn in this country - nearly 600,000 people dead in this country from COVID-19. And if you widen your lens to the rest of the world, that's nearly 4 million people who, but for COVID, would and should still be around for family dinners and stupid arguments and birthday parties and everything else. And those numbers don't even include what you might call the collateral damage, the people whose family lives or financial security or mental health fell apart because they lost their jobs or because they couldn't take the isolation or they started drinking and using drugs again. The loss is going to be hard to calculate truly.