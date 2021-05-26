Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

What’s stranger than bees telling time? How we learned that they can.

By PopSci Staff
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the weirdest thing you learned this week? Well, whatever it is, we promise you’ll have an even weirder answer if you listen to PopSci’s hit podcast. The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week hits Apple, Anchor, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts every-other Wednesday morning. It’s your new favorite source for the strangest science-adjacent facts, figures, and Wikipedia spirals the editors of Popular Science can muster. If you like the stories in this post, we guarantee you’ll love the show.

www.popsci.com
Popular Science

Popular Science

11K+
Followers
850
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Wikipedia#Real Love#True Love#Story Time#Show Time#Time Inc#Tiktok#Magic#Sounds#Weirdo Merchandise#Drama Series#Beekeeping Laws#Best#Hits#Scientists#Salt Hill#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Public Healthkosu.org

Can I Just Tell You: With So Much To Mourn, We Must Allow Time To Grieve

And finally today, I wanted to say a few more words about grief. I've been thinking about this in part because, as our previous guest said, there is a lot to mourn in this country - nearly 600,000 people dead in this country from COVID-19. And if you widen your lens to the rest of the world, that's nearly 4 million people who, but for COVID, would and should still be around for family dinners and stupid arguments and birthday parties and everything else. And those numbers don't even include what you might call the collateral damage, the people whose family lives or financial security or mental health fell apart because they lost their jobs or because they couldn't take the isolation or they started drinking and using drugs again. The loss is going to be hard to calculate truly.
ScienceNew Scientist

When time runs backwards: What thermodynamics can tell us about life

SITTING with a friend in a cafe, you order a cappuccino and your buddy orders a milkshake. But as you go to take a sip of your coffee, you see a roiling boil, steam rising from the mug at an increasing rate. Astonished, you look up to tell your friend, then stop dead: his tongue is stuck to the now-frozen milkshake. Terrified and confused, you both run to your car and start the engine, but then notice the fuel gauge going up – your engine is sucking in heat and exhaust fumes and turning them into petrol and air.
Mental Healthrealclearscience.com

Can We Stop Time?

The relentless march of time can be a source of anxiety. Who hasn't sometimes wished for the ability to freeze themselves in a happy moment or even prevent a loved one from slipping away.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

As TV returns to a more normal state, what can we learn from its ability to thrive during pandemic? | COMMENTARY

It was a seemingly small moment in the 24 hour crush of information and analysis that makes up a normal day in the world of cable news. But it touched on something larger. As the 2 p.m. hour opened Tuesday with co-anchors Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota returning to the CNN Newsroom set and side-by-side seating, Camerota turned to Blackwell and said, “I just want to take a moment to say ...
Career Development & Advicecityline.tv

How To Tell If It's Time To Switch Careers

Over the last year, people have been uncertain. About the economy, about their health, but also about their careers. Many people have held onto their jobs for a sense of security in these unprecedented times, but soon, it’s expected that everyone will be ready to make the change. Career changes...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Little Girl Was Sitting on Her Grandfather's Lap

A little girl was sitting on her grandfather’s lap as he read her a bedtime story during which she made a profound discovery. Children are adorable, especially when they make observations an adult might not pay attention to because of how complex adults view things. A little girl who was...
Career Development & Advicecips.org

Just in Time podcast 3 - How can we get young people into procurement?

What's the true value of younger people in the profession and the benefits of diversity and inclusion?. We’re joined by Cael Sendell-Price (head of strategic procurement, non-executive director, magistrate) to discuss how we can attract people into the procurement at a younger age, what Millennials and Gen Z expect from their careers, and how to align with these changing needs to retain them.
Animalshobbyfarms.com

What Can You Tell From An Eggshell?

Over the years, most of my hens have laid perfectly respectable eggs, complete with smooth, hard shells. But a couple of them have produced eggs with oddly textured surfaces. In the case of one particular hen, every egg she lays includes the same pronounced ridge. And, once in a great while I’ve found egg-like “water balloons”—eggs missing their shells entirely.
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

City gardens are abuzz with imperiled native bees

A small patch of green surrounded by miles of urban and suburban sprawl, Chicago’s Montrose Point park doesn’t seem like it would be a pollinator paradise. Medewin National Tall Grass Prairie, a protected and restored preserve more than fifty miles away from the pollution and bustle of the big city, does.
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

5 Awesome Science Fiction Books That Will Make You Think

Humans often long to escape. The present can be painful, but there are ways to get away to a different reality. Even if just for a moment. Books serve as a way to let your imagination go to town. Reading allows you to experience alternative lives, different characters, and even create new worlds in your mind.
Internetnewsverses.com

This is how one can cease Alexa sharing your web with strangers

I am no fan of being opted into issues, even issues that I agree with. So, whereas I imagine Amazon Sidewalk is finally factor, I can perceive why individuals wish to decide out. Should learn: I simply discovered my misplaced AirTag… you may by no means guess the place it...
Chicago, ILchireviewofbooks.com

New Episode of Your Favorite Book with Jesse McCarthy

Welcome to another installment of a collaboration between the Chicago Review of Books and the Your Favorite Book podcast. Malavika Praseed, frequent CHIRB contributor and podcast host, seeks to talk to readers and writers about the books that light a fire inside them. What’s your favorite book and why?. This...
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lost in the pages

As some of you have learned from my columns, I moved around a lot in my childhood, having a father in the Air Force. No matter where we lived, the first place my mother looked for was the library. She taught my siblings and me the love of books at...