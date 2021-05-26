Locked On Suns Wednesday: Lakers even the series but Suns may still be the better team plus who steps up in CP3‘s place

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show to recap another messy and hard-fought Suns-Lakers game, this time ending with an L.A. win to even the series at 1-1. We discuss what Monty Williams said about Chris Paul and whether CP3 should consider sitting for Game Three, plus the maturation of Devin Booker, the consistency of Deandre Ayton, and who needs to step up going forward in the series aside from Booker, Ayton and Cam Payne.