Governor Cuomo Directs New York State Police to Increase Presence in City of Albany in Wake of Surge of Gun Violence
Increased Presence Comes at Request of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The recent surge of gun violence that has taken the lives of too many innocent bystanders and injured even more individuals in the City of Albany is deeply unsettling. Our communities need to be safe places where New Yorkers can live, work and raise families without fear of senseless violence and crime.www.urbancny.com