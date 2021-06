God gave us families to help us grow and learn. Train up a child in the way he should go even when he is old, he will not depart from it. I learned a lot of things from my parents and grandparents. Some things were fun like how to make chocolate pudding or how to read music. Some things were hard at first like learning to read but once I learned how it was fun. I had a very hard time learning to read. Even though it was hard my mom insisted that I learn to read. In fact, every night in kindergarten through second grade we would spend time reading. By second grade I was one of the best readers in my class and by third grade I loved reading.