Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp's spat with Indian govt has reached the 'no U are' stage

By Prasham Parikh
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was only recently that India filed a petition against WhatsApp to block its new privacy policy. While that matter hasn't completely settled yet, the Facebook-owned company is now suing the government over new regulations that it claims "severely undermine the privacy" of users and compromise end-to-end encryption. The regulations...

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Right To Privacy#Message Requests#Government Policy#Government Services#Twitter Inc#Indian#Reuters#Faq#Mozilla#Internet Society#Private Messages#Messaging Services#Demands#Traceability Requests#End To End Encryption#Social#Digital Rights Groups#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesNewswise

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

Facebook’s messaging app, WhatsApp, has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the government is forcing the app to violate Indian privacy rights in identifying “first originator of information” at the demand of authorities. Sital Kalantry is a professor at Cornell Law School,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

WhatsApp's privacy policy war is over, and WhatsApp lost

A couple of weeks ago, news broke that WhatsApp would start encouraging users to agree to its problematic new privacy policy. And by "encourage," we mean that they would start disabling some of the app's features for users that refused to agree. It was, to put it lightly, a big freakin' deal in an increasingly ugly saga of WhatsApp transitioning to a less user-focused service. A new report indicates that WhatsApp is backing away from this contentious behavior.
Cell Phonestelecoms.com

WhatsApp resists Indian mass surveillance demands

The Indian government is increasingly unhappy about its inability to intercept private communications. Yesterday we reported that India has taken to raiding the offices of social media companies reluctant to enforce its censorship requests. Now we learn WhatsApp has been forced to take the Indian government to court over new rules requiring it to break its privacy protections.
TechnologyGizmodo

The Indian Government Wants to Break Messaging Encryption, WhatsApp's Suing

WhatsApp is taking India’s government to court over a new mandate that it claims will lead to mass surveillance of users in the company’s biggest market. Reuters was first to report on the suit filed in Dehli’s high court, which WhatsApp confirmed to Gizmodo on Wednesday. The suit is WhatsApp’s attempt to push back against the “Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code” (or “intermediary guidelines,” for short); a spate of sweeping tech regulations that go into effect across the country today. Since India’s authorities first rolled the rules out back in February, they’ve drawn skepticism from legal experts and tech policy advocates across the region that have criticized the law for being overly broad in its attempts to wrangle major platforms. As Reuters points out, there’s already at least one other case against the new rules brewing in Dehli’s high court for that same reason.
InternetUS News and World Report

Twitter Wrangles With Indian Govt Over Staff Safety, Free Speech

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited one of its offices as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
TechnologyNeowin

WhatsApp sues Indian government over new Intermediary Guidelines

WhatsApp has sued the Indian government in New Delhi over new Intermediary Guidelines that go into effect today. Yesterday, we reported that failure to follow the new guidelines may result in a social media ban in India but as the guidelines went into effect today, WhatsApp has taken the government to court (via Reuters).
WorldAndroid Authority

WhatsApp takes Indian government to court over new social media laws

WhatsApp argues the laws would force it to break encryption and go against privacy rights in the country. WhatsApp is taking the Indian government to court after the latter implemented new social media laws. The laws could force WhatsApp and other social media platforms to break encryption to trace the...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Spat gets messier: India slams 'defiant', 'misguided' WhatsApp

Hours after it emerged that WhatsApp was suing the Indian government over new digital rules, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, pulling no punches, hit back at the messaging platform, and, among others, accused it of avoiding responsibility and being 'misguided'. The sensational no-holds-barred attack on WhatsApp from the IT Ministry...
InternetWired

WhatsApp’s Fight With India Has Global Implications

WhatsApp is fighting for the privacy of citizens of the world’s largest democracy. This week, the Facebook-owned messaging platform sued the Indian government in a bid to challenge new IT rules that ask messaging apps to trace the “first originator” of a message. Doing so could require WhatsApp to weaken its end-to-end encryption, revealing the identities of senders and affecting the security of its 400 million-plus users in India—and possibly billions of others worldwide.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

WhatsApp gaining consent by ‘trick’: Govt | #socialmedia

The Union government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp has “unleashed its digital prowess” by obtaining “trick consent” from its users with notifications asking them to accept the new terms. The government also told the court about WhatsApp’s “game plan” to get the users to accept its...
Internetvoonze.com

What’s new in WhatsApp Business for companies

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Business is going to receive an update that will incorporate new functionalities to make it easier...
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Premium Twitter Blue subscription launch looks imminent

This story was originally published . Twitter seems to be prepping for the launch of Twitter Blue, a premium package of features including the ability undo certain tweets, organize favorite posts into collections, and utilize its recently acquired Scroll paid newsfeed service, at least for iOS. Android Police reader Om...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

WhatsApp: how to make a video call to someone who has blocked you

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - However, due to misunderstandings, we are sometimes locked inWhatsApp. This prevents us from doing various things with a certain cash: for example, we will not be able to see your status, profile photo and personal information.
Cell Phonesthetechportal.com

Indian Govt launches X-Ray Setu WhatsApp bot for rapid Covid diagnosis in rural areas

The central government has officially launched X-Ray Setu, a new service on WhatsApp, which will be driven by artificial intelligence, and use X-Ray reports, to detect COVID 19 in case RT-PCR or testing and CT scan facilities are not readily available where they live. This feature will be a useful addition in the arsenal of apps and portals that are helping people get the latest updates about the COVID and book slots from vaccinations or testing.
InternetCNET

Zoom privacy risks: Here's what information others may be able to see from your video chats

More than a year into working from home, you've likely mastered choosing your custom Zoom background, mercifully sparing your colleagues the sight of a growing pile of gym socks behind your desk, and you might think you've got a handle on the conference call software du jour. Unfortunately, there are a few other data security considerations to make if you want to hide your dirty laundry.