EDITORIAL: Our Say: Annapolis will mail ballots to all voters. That's a good thing.

May 26—Annapolis will mail ballots to all registered voters for the fall elections. It is a good idea and one that Maryland would be wise to adopt for the 2022 races. The only worrisome aspect of this development Thursday was how it happened. City elections Chair Eileen Leahy and board member Briayna Cuffie, both Democrats, approved it in a 2-0 vote. The board's third member Cliff Myers, a Republican, was not present.