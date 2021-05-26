Fire Calls

Cancel
Tuesday, April 13: At approximately 7:25 a.m. the Mora Area Fire Department was called to 180th Ave. in Comfort Township to find a well house and barn entry storage room fully engulfed in flames. MAFD requested mutual aid from Brook Park Fire and Braham Fire before arrival based on heavy black smoke visible from miles away. MAFD initiated an exterior attack knocking down the bulk of the fire. MAFD, BPFD and BFD continued with water shuttles and manpower for extensive overhaul of the front room of the barn. All animals except a turkey were out of the barn, and the door was closed. The front shed was a total loss including the loss of a litter of puppies and their mother. The main barn had minor damage to a tin wall adjacent to the front room, straw and hay an one third of the plastic tarp roof. A possible cause of the fire was a heater used in the corner of the barn to keep the puppies warm. MAFD used approximately 4,000 gallons of water for the fire attack and mop up.

