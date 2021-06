MT. AIRY, Md. (AP) — Sally Lechner didn’t grow up around horses, but when her sister came to visit from Colorado, they decided to go horseback riding together. They tried and failed to find a stable while her sister was in town. Lechner said farewell, but sent her sister home with a pamphlet on Maryland horseback riding. Her sister later spotted a name, Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, in Mt. Airy. It’s about 60 miles from where Lechner lives in the Annapolis area, but she decided to check it out.