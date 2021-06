NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — She made it back from Iraq, but she also brought home illnesses and health problems that made every breath she took a struggle. Lauren Price enlisted in the United States Navy at age 39. Her widower, James Price, explained that Lauren was a young military spouse and mom. So, her own military journey was delayed. Once her kids were old enough, she followed her calling and served in the Navy from 2006 to 2013.