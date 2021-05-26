UFC Vegas 27 rankings update: Jack Hermansson, Carla Esparza among fighters moving up the ranks
Following UFC Vegas 27, the UFC’s rankings have been updated, with Jack Hermansson and Carla Esparza among the fighters moving up the ranks. Hermansson opened up the main card with a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan. The UFC rankings panelists were impressed by what Hermansson did in the fight and he has moved up the promotion’s official rankings as a result, as “The Joker” is now ranked at No. 6 at middleweight, with Darren Till dropping down to the No. 7 spot.www.bjpenn.com