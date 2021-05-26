UFC Vegas 27 rankings update: Jack Hermansson, Carla Esparza among fighters moving up the ranks

In the co-main event his past Saturday at UFC Vegas 27, former strawweight champion Carla Esparza staked her claim to another title shot with a second-round TKO over third-ranked Yan Xiaonan. It was a dominant performance from Esparza who repeatedly grounded Yan with takedowns and beat her up on the ground, finally finishing the fight from a mounted crucifix position. After the victory Esparza called for a shot at current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who Esparza already has a history with, having beaten Namajunas to claim the inaugural strawweight title. But though many believe Esparza should be next in line, others, like UFC commentator and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier, are not so sure that’s in the cards.