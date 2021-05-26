Cancel
UFC

UFC Vegas 27 rankings update: Jack Hermansson, Carla Esparza among fighters moving up the ranks

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following UFC Vegas 27, the UFC’s rankings have been updated, with Jack Hermansson and Carla Esparza among the fighters moving up the ranks. Hermansson opened up the main card with a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan. The UFC rankings panelists were impressed by what Hermansson did in the fight and he has moved up the promotion’s official rankings as a result, as “The Joker” is now ranked at No. 6 at middleweight, with Darren Till dropping down to the No. 7 spot.

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

