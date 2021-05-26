Cancel
Two Columbia high schools make coaching hires for football teams

By Lou Bezjak, The State (Columbia, S.C.)
 2021-05-26

May 26—Two Columbia city schools announced new coaches to lead their football programs Tuesday night. Fairfield County assistant coach Scotty Dean will be the new coach at C.A. Johnson, and West Ashley assistant coach Shaquille Hilton is going to be Eau Claire's new coach. Dean replaces Walt Wilson, who left...

