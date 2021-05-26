The Political Mockumentary Hidden Gem You Can Stream On Hulu

Some of the best comedy comes from pain. A great comedian knows how to build tension around life’s hardships and release it for a cathartic laugh. This intersection between comedy and pain is at the heart of a new album by Tim Heidecker, an actor and comedian better known as half of the duo behind Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Featured on Adult Swim, this show was a hallmark of absurdist comedy. Featuring quick sketches that usually didn’t make any sense, intentionally shoddy animations, and buffoonish characters, the show dared you to pass it off as cheap, meaningless drivel. But dig deeper and absurdist humor says quite a bit more than it lets on. Subverting your expectations that what you are watching will eventually make sense, you are left asking what it means to mean anything, to begin with.