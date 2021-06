Creating your own container garden of potted plants and flowers is the perfect way to add life and color to your space, whether indoors or out. The best part is finding pretty planters and containers that can be displayed on your porch, patio, or inside your home. You can also make your own DIY planters either from scratch or using pots from the store. Using modern patterns, tie-dye fabric, poured paint, vintage seed packets, or embroidered designs, you can transform an everyday planter into something worthy of a whimsical fairy garden or, you know, Instagram. And in most cases, it costs virtually nothing to take your planter game to the next level.