In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Chicago Blackhawks are officially in the running to acquire Jack Eichel. What would be going back the other way? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are looking to trade Oliver Ekman-Larsson again, the St. Louis Blues might be interested in Matthew Tkachuk and the Edmonton Oilers have a certain amount earmarked to spend on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Finally, will there be a coaching staff change in Toronto as the Maple Leafs get calls about their assistant coaches?