BH: Portal's 'new normal' | Semantically speaking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, one of the top perimeter threats in the 2022 class, committed to Ohio State on Monday. Ohio State hopes for full Ohio Stadium capacity for 2021 football season Brown, a Chicago native, is the first recruit to commit to Ohio State since the end of the dead period, a time in which recruits could not make official on-campus visits and coaches could not visit recruits in person due to the pandemic. Brown is ranked as the sixth-best receiver for the class of 2022 and and a top 70 prospect, according to 24/7 Sports. Ohio State boasts arguably the best receiving corps in 2021 featuring returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson as well rising sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes’ depth at receiver also includes two true freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who both had solid spring…