Violent Crimes

BH: Portal's 'new normal' | Semantically speaking

By Bucknuts Staff Report
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article** They just keep getting younger … We have tracked basketball phenoms in the 10th grade, the ninth grade and now, yes, we are dipping into the eighth grade. There is a young man growing up in the Canton area that is already attracting the attention of college coaches. His...

College SportsThe Decatur Daily

UConn's Auriemma: Transfer portal 'a mess'

HARTFORD, Conn. — One month into the NCAA’s approval of a one-time transfer exemption, the transfer portal is already “a mess,” says UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. “It was going to be a mess from the beginning, and it’s a mess now and it’s going to be a bigger...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Early BH: Tre's day to come | Double the playoff fun?

** Battle for Filipowski … It is obvious that Ohio State has made a priority in going after Class of 2022 power forward/center Kyle Filipowski. The 6-foot-10 prospect from Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts was one of the first players Chris Holtmann and his staff had locked in for an official visit in June.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

BH: Alright, Hamilton! | Ready for the flood

** Prepared for deluge … Recruiting visits are back and that is a great thing!. College coaches have had … uhh … quite a bit of time to prepare for the month of June - a month that is expected to be like no other. We talked with one of...
College SportsPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

UL’s Bailey Curry Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have to do without a player who has started more than 91 games over the past three seasons during the 2022 college softball season. Justin's World of Softball reported earlier this week that first baseman/Catcher/designated hitter Bailey Curry has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: OSU’s newest five-star

An Ohio State football commit just added another star next to his name. An Ohio State football commit for its 2022 class has had another star added to his rating. Rivals has made Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers a five-star player. Why is this a big deal? Because there aren’t a whole lot of guys who are given a five-star rating.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, one of the top perimeter threats in the 2022 class, committed to Ohio State on Monday. Ohio State hopes for full Ohio Stadium capacity for 2021 football season Brown, a Chicago native, is the first recruit to commit to Ohio State since the end of the dead period, a time in which recruits could not make official on-campus visits and coaches could not visit recruits in person due to the pandemic. Brown is ranked as the sixth-best receiver for the class of 2022 and and a top 70 prospect, according to 24/7 Sports. Ohio State boasts arguably the best receiving corps in 2021 featuring returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson as well rising sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes’ depth at receiver also includes two true freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who both had solid spring…
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio State offers Swedish tight end Theodor Melin Ohrstrom after camp workout

Ohio State recruits across the country as well as any program in college football. But the Buckeyes are going international with their latest offer. On Monday at the Scarlet and Gray's one-day recruiting camp, Ohio State hosted a number of prospects from Europe as part of the scouting service Premier Players International, whose mission is to build a bridge between the undervalued market of international American Football players and major college football programs across the country and is currently touring the United States. Along with players such as four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu and 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons was 2023 Swedish tight end Theodor Melin Ohrstrom. Following his workout where he caught passes from various quarterbacks at the camp, Ohrstrom received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State OTs Munford, Petit-Frere are Top 2 returning in Power 5 at QB pressure percentage

When Ohio State takes the field in 2021, it will have one of the best offensive tackle combinations in college football. The pairing of Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere at the tackle positions has proven to be one of the best in the sport, and will likely be the best again this fall. A recent statistic from Pro Football Focus shows just how dominant the two have been in the trenches.
College Sportsstakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: Link Roundup

Hey gang! I only have time for some links this morning, but luckily baseball is on the horizon, Friday through Sunday (possibly) with the first pitch for every game at 2:00 p.m. Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. How has a 12-team model become the presumptive favorite? Well, its potential emergence winds through...
Alabama StateESPN

Alabama, Oklahoma State schedule home and home series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --  Alabama and Oklahoma State have scheduled a home and home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Crimson Tides series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Alabama and Oklahoma State announced Tuesday the first meeting will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2028.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Young QB Adrian Posse lands Ohio State offer at camp

A good foursome of quarterbacks worked out with Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis early this afternoon in the Woody Hayes Athletic Facility. One of those, the only 2024 quarterback in the group, was Adrian Posse from Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace. The 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Posse threw the ball...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Ryan Baer impresses Buckeyes, Branch buzz following visit

Stay in touch or be left out because Ohio State recruiting is a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week obsession. What’s the latest news as the Buckeyes build for the future? Get that and more Sunday through Thursday on Lettermen Row. Today’s notebook has the latest in the recruitment of.handful of Ohio State targets.
Auburn, KSaunetwork.com

Tracking Auburn football’s additions in the transfer portal

TJ Finley, QB (LSU) Finley was a three-star prospect out of high school and received significant playing time in his freshman year at LSU. He started five games in 2020 and passed for 941 yards and five touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. Andrew Leota, DE (Northwestern) Leota appeared in 18...