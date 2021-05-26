Davis scores 34 as Lakers beat Suns to level series, Nets thump Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was just never able to get fully healthy following an Achilles and calf injury that robbed him of over half the 2020-21 season. Davis took over two months to return to the court and although he was able to finish out the regular season, injuries once again reared their heads as he hurt his knee and groin in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. The 28-year-old tried his best to play through the groin injury in Game 6, but ultimately had to sit halfway through the first quarter as he simply could not move out on the floor.