Team Israel will play Olympic tuneup games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford
Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford will host Team Israel in two exhibition games in July, the Hartford Yard Goats announced Wednesday. Team Israel, which qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the 2019 European Baseball Championship, will play the Bristol Blues and the Ocean State Waves of the New England Collegiate Baseball League on July 14 and July 15. The games — part of the team’s Olympic tuneup Northeast United States Tour — will start at 10:30 a.m.www.thehour.com