Celestron, the company that pioneered consumer-friendly telescopes over 50 years ago, also makes some of the best binoculars on the market. It's no surprise that large aperture models like this SkyMaster 25x70 (down to $69.00 at Amazon) are some of the best casual planet and star-gazing optics you can buy. I've personally owned a pair for over five years, and lying on a blanket in the middle of my yard or a field with some SkyMasters is my favorite way to experience the cosmos. It takes much less effort than dragging my 8-Inch Schmidt-Cassegrain outside, it's much more comfortable, and requires almost zero setup.