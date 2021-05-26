Save 34% on this innovative hot-cold facial skin massager

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first realized I had sensitive skin in high school, when I tried to tweeze my dark upper lip hair and wound up with angry red marks. A flare of rosacea around my eyes in college forced me to lay off most facial products that weren’t gentle and short on ingredients, and I later discovered that I am allergic to anything that contains beeswax (read: most makeup). I struggled through my teens and 20s to find a skincare routine that wasn't irritating, experimenting with all manner of drugstore and luxury products recommended by magazines and dermatologists alike. One product that eluded me in particular was an exfoliating face wash that didn't leave my finicky skin flaky and raw.