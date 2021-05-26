North Carolina reports more than 800 daily COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 13 new cases, no deaths
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 852,507 PCR positive cases and 147,060 antigen positive cases, 695 people hospitalized and 13,031 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 866 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 13,140,869 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|999,567
|866
|13,031
|27
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,782
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|678
|2
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,474
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,136
|4
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|745
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,109
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,891
|1
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,406
|1
|83
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,022
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,817
|13
|327
|0