Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

North Carolina reports more than 800 daily COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 13 new cases, no deaths

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2xrd_0aC8Y85X00

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 852,507 PCR positive cases and 147,060 antigen positive cases, 695 people hospitalized and 13,031 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 866 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,140,869 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS 999,567 866 13,031 27
BERTIE COUNTY 1,782 2 43 0
CAMDEN COUNTY 678 2 5 0
CHOWAN COUNTY 1,474 0 23 0
CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 1 16 0
DARE COUNTY 2,136 4 10 0
GATES COUNTY 745 1 13 0
HERTFORD COUNTY 2,109 0 63 0
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,891 1 59 0
PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,406 1 83 0
PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,022 1 12 0
LOCAL TOTALS 16,817 13 327 0
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Department#Health Department#State Services#Bertie#Currituck#Hertford#Chowan#Northampton County#Pasquotank County#Covid 19 Cases#Deaths#Confirmed Cases#Nc State#Camden County#Perquimans#Pcr#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...