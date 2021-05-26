North Carolina reports more than 800 daily COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 13 new cases, no deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 852,507 PCR positive cases and 147,060 antigen positive cases, 695 people hospitalized and 13,031 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 866 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,140,869 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

