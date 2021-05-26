Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ARE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING SMALL HAIL AND GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 1234 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ligonier, or 8 miles southeast of Latrobe, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and small hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Latrobe... McChesneytown-Loyalhanna Lawson Heights... Ligonier Youngstown... Laurel Mountain Donegal... Champion Acme... Jones Mills Loyalhanna Gorge... Laurel Mountain State Park This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 85 and 99.alerts.weather.gov