Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ARE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING SMALL HAIL AND GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 1234 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ligonier, or 8 miles southeast of Latrobe, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and small hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Latrobe... McChesneytown-Loyalhanna Lawson Heights... Ligonier Youngstown... Laurel Mountain Donegal... Champion Acme... Jones Mills Loyalhanna Gorge... Laurel Mountain State Park This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 85 and 99.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Fayette County, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Mile Markers#Champion Acme#Laurel Mountain Donegal#Westmoreland Ridges#Fayette Ridges#Southeastern Westmoreland#Pennsylvania Turnpike#Ligonier Youngstown#Strong Thunderstorms#Wind#Line#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fayette Ridges FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette County. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fayette Ridges FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette County. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.