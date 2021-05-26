Cancel
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Levant, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1106 AM CDT...ping pong ball size hail occurred in Brewster. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Colby around 1140 AM CDT. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
