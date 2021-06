Black Manta time! At the end of May, Bleeding Cool ran an article looking at rumours that Aquaman would have two new mini-series debuting in September from DC Comics, with the respective creative teams having work appear in the Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special that would precede them. Bleeding Cool reported gossip that Chuck Brown or Brandon Thomas was on a Black Manta or an Aqualad mini-series. And that DC Comics was relatively low on Aquaman-related collected material to publish in bookstores for 2022 alongside the movie release. That these mini-series would also be in addition to the new Aquaman series we should expect to be launching ahead of the new movie as well. And to expect the return of the original Prince of Atlantis, Arthur Curry Jr, Aquababy.