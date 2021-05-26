‘Department of Truth’ #9: what the hell *IS* a tulpa, anyway?
Issue #9 of James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds’ conspiracy theory horror comic, The Department of Truth, finally uses the word “tulpa” to describe the impossible things that are brought to life through belief. It’s a term that’s become a staple of internet discussion on topics as wide ranging as My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and the Waukesha, Wisconsin Slender Man stabbing. A whole Reddit community dedicated to helping so-called tulpa-mancers develop, maintain, and eventually destroy their tulpas has close to 37,000 members.aiptcomics.com