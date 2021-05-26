‘Department of Truth’ #9: what the hell *IS* a tulpa, anyway?

Internal documents recently obtained by Motherboard demonstrate the depths that Citizen—a social network for reporting crime that was tellingly first christened “Vigilante”—is willing to go to hook its users. People who download the app are inundated with notifications in what has been interpreted as a deliberate attempt to stoke their fear and paranoia so they might shell out for Citizen’s premium features, like the $19.99/month service that will livestream your phone’s camera and location to a designated “Protect agent” ready to alert emergency responders at a moment’s notice. Simultaneously, Citizen’s “OnAir” product functions like America’s Most Wanted for your iPhone, offering hefty financial rewards for information about presumptive baddies. It’s going exactly as well as you might expect. Recently, the company falsely accused a Los Angeles man of starting a wildfire, blasting his name and photograph to more than forty-thousand viewers over a period of several hours.