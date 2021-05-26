Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yucca Valley, CA

YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES ALDI, PERMITS 2 VHR’S

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yucca Valley Planning Commission had in-depth discussions on three items during its meeting last night: a housing element, an approval of a new Aldi grocery store, and how to deal with short-term vacation rentals that were renting without permits. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. Under the current...

z1077fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yucca Valley, CA
Government
City
Yucca Valley, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Housing Construction#Housing Units#Aldi#The Planning Commission#The Town Council#The Rite Aid#Parking#Incentives#Low Income Residents#Listings#Trash#November#October#In Depth Discussions#Exterior Design#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Redlands, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Redlands Republican Women’s Club plans in-person and Zoom meeting

Bob Dutton, a former California Assembly member and state senator who now serves as San Bernardino County assessor-recorder, will be the featured speaker when Redlands Republican Women’s Club meets Friday, May 21. The club offers a choice of a lunch meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749...
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Opponents of Bloomington truck fueling station cry foul

They were hoping for sit-down restaurants and retail shops that would create jobs and pump some economic vitality into their struggling community. Instead, they got a truck stop. Bloomington residents and the Colton Joint Unified School district are fighting the planned Bloomington Commercial Center on the southeast corner of Cedar...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT INSTITUTES FIRE RESTRICTIONS ON BLM LAND

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Fun vaccination events set in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County plans to hold “Fire and Ice Cream” events where residents can receive vaccinations. The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county’s Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through streets where the county will provide the free treats and vaccinations. No appointment is necessary. “‘Fire and Ice Cream’­ is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re happy to do this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks.”
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

CHAD MAYES ON THE Z107.7 “UP CLOSE” SHOW TODAY

Independent State Assemblyman Chad Mayes will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show this morning at 10:05 a.m. Last election two-thirds of the voters in San Bernardino County voted for Measure “K”, which would restrict County Supervisors to one four-year term and cap their pay at $60,000 annually. Mayes has introduced a state law which would overrule Measure “K”. giving Supervisors two terms and allowing them to set their own pay. When Z107.7 took Mayes to task he said his bill would be “proactive” not “reactive” to measure “K”. We told him we did not understand that, and he agreed to come on the “Up Close” show and explain it. Join us for that explanation and more on what is happening in state government. The “Up Close” show with guest Chad Mayes, at 10:05 this morning here on Z107.7.
San Bernardino County, CAprecinctreporter.com

Deltas to Honor Community Leaders Saturday May 15

The San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will continue its tradition of honoring two outstanding community leaders during its annual Culmination program on Saturday, May 15. The Chapter will present the inaugural Woodie Rucker Hughes Social Advocacy Award to Ms. Jennifer Vaughn-Blakely. Since 2010 Ms....