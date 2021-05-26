Cancel
Durham County, NC

Waitress sexually harassed at work was told by boss she ‘enjoyed’ it, NC lawsuit says

By Hayley Fowler
myrtlebeachonline.com
 13 days ago

When a former waitress at a chain restaurant in North Carolina reported a regular customer for making sexual comments to her, she said her manager gave the man a fist bump. The incident was part of a larger pattern of inaction by management when it came to allegations of sexual harassment brought by female wait staff at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Durham County court. It’s the second suit brought in recent months by a former waitress against the Charlotte-based restaurant chain.

