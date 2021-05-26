Cancel
Sales Surge, Earnings Beat Have Analysts Eyeing URBN

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 17 days ago

The shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) are in rally mode this morning, following the apparel company's strong first-quarter results. The firm reported profits of 54 cents per share on $927.42 million in revenue, with the former besting analysts' estimates and the latter coming right in line with expectations. URBN also reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter, and a 10% increase in same-store sales, thanks to impressive e-commerce growth.

