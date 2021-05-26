Sales Surge, Earnings Beat Have Analysts Eyeing URBN

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.