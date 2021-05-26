RCL Surges After CDC Allows Test Cruises

The shares of Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are up 2.8% at $91.51 at last check, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed the company to start running test cruises from Miami in late June. The tests are required for ships that cannot ensure all passengers and crew are vaccinated against Covid-19, and will sail off with volunteer passengers in order to test new virus protocols, which include coronavirus testing.