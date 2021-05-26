Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

RCL Surges After CDC Allows Test Cruises

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 16 days ago

The shares of Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are up 2.8% at $91.51 at last check, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed the company to start running test cruises from Miami in late June. The tests are required for ships that cannot ensure all passengers and crew are vaccinated against Covid-19, and will sail off with volunteer passengers in order to test new virus protocols, which include coronavirus testing.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Rcl#Ise#Cdc#Disease Control#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Test Cruises#Ships#Company#Bullish Activity#Nasdaq Omx Phlx#Trading#Coronavirus Testing#Premium Buyers#Equity#Strong Buy#Overhead Pressure#Rcl Surges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyInvestorPlace

Cruise Stocks: Why RCL, CCL and NCLH Stocks Should Start Sailing Soon

Today, cruise stocks are all seeing some green. Although they are not performing as well as retail investor favorites on r/WallStreetBets, they are still worth watching. Today’s move comes amid some pretty intriguing news for investors in the major cruise lines. Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH) are all up approximately 1% at the time of writing.
Industrycruisehive.com

CDC Approves More Cruise Ships for Test and Restricted Voyages

The CDC has released a list of ships that have been approved for sailings, either simulated or restricted, from US ports. Eight ships have been approved for sailing simulated voyages, and two cruise ships have been approved for restricted revenue cruises. These ships will be sailing from Port Canaveral and Port Miami in Florida and Galveston in Texas.
Travelroyalcaribbeanblog.com

CDC approves test cruises for Independence and Mariner of the Seas

Two more Royal Caribbean ships are approved to begin test cruises. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved test cruises for Mariner of the Seas and Independence of the Seas, which makes them the fourth and fifth Royal Caribbean ships approved for test cruises. Earlier this week,...
Industrycruiseradio.net

CDC Approves Test & Revenue Sailings on 11 Cruise Ships

After months of being criticized for dragging its feet on a return-to-service plan for the cruise industry, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finally moving full speed ahead, with 11 ships now approved for test sailings and revenue cruises. Two vessels have been approved to relaunch with...
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

CDC has approved 4 test cruises, with 6 more under review

The CDC's inbox is getting full as cruise lines are rapidly applying to restart cruises. A motion filed in court on Monday related to Florida's lawsuit against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave an update on where the CDC stands in granting approval for test cruises to begin.
Travelcruzely.com

CDC Reportedly Approves Carnival for Multiple Test Cruises

We have not seen official word from Carnival, but a tweet from Miami Herald reporter Taylor Dolven shows that two of the cruise line’s ships are on a CDC list of vessels approved for simulated voyages on their path to return. The list, which features a number of both simulated...
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

Bahamas Paradise Gets CDC Approval for Test Cruise on June 25

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced it has received a green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing. Following all requirements outlined in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a closed-group test cruise will include a full evaluation of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s cleanliness and safety protocols, according to a press release.
Public HealthThrillist

The CDC Just Updated Its Mask Policy for Cruises

Now that cruise travel is officially on the rebound—ICYMI, Royal Caribbean just became the first cruise line approved for a test trip on US waters—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating its mask policy for those boarding a cruise ship anytime soon. According to the CDC's latest...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Here Are the Volunteer Test Cruises That Are Confirmed

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accelerating its approval of simulated voyages (better known as test cruises) with volunteers aboard, a number of cruise lines have revealed plans for their test sailings. Five sailings have so far been officially announced, while the CDC said in a...
Florida Statewogx.com

Florida fires back at CDC in cruise ship fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On the eve of a court hearing, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office pushed back Wednesday in a fight with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about restrictions on cruise ships during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys filed a brief Monday that said,...
Politicsdawsoncountyjournal.com

DeSantis at Odds With CDC Over Cruise Ship Industry

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to get cruise safety rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thrown out hit another bump. On Thursday, DeSantis said the two had failed to come to an agreement in mediation as part of the governor’s lawsuit against the agency. The breakdown in...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Latest Cruise Update on CDC Approvals and Florida Lawsuit

The CDC has gotten its fair share of criticism in the last 15 months, in some cases, for a good reason. However, there is no denying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is firing on all cylinders to get cruise lines sailing as soon as possible. Several cruise...
Port Canaveral, FLdisneydining.com

Disney Cruise Line Cleared By CDC for Test Sailing from Port Canaveral

It has been well over a year now since Disney Cruise Line has been able to set sail on the big blue! While we’ve missed the paramount Disney cruise experience, we’ve enjoyed sharing Disney Wish details as the newest ship prepares for a June 2022 maiden voyage. Great news however is being shared today, as Disney Cruise Line has received the OK from the CDC to launch a test sailing from Port Canaveral!
Public Healthcruise.blog

Disney Cruise Line announces new test cruises

Disney Cruise Line has received approval to start test cruises at the end of this month. Thomas Mazloum, President, Disney Signature Experiences, shared an update with the news that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given the line permission to do test cruises. The announcement of...
Economyfox35orlando.com

CDC approves restart plan for Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Corporation on Friday announced it has received acceptance of its phased return to sailing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The plan outlines port agreements for PortMiami, Port of Galveston, and Port Canaveral.