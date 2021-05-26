Cancel
Option Traders Come Out in Droves After DKS Earnings Beat

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 16 days ago

This morning Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stepped into the earnings confessional, where the sporting goods retailer reported blowout first-quarter results. Digging deeper, Dick's recorded earnings of $3.79 per share -- more than triple Wall Street's projections -- on revenue that was in line with estimates. In addition, comparable sales more than doubled forecasts, leading the company to provide a full-year outlook that exceeds the current consensus. In response to the positive news, DKS is surging, last seen up 12.1% to trade at a new all-time high of $94.50, and options traders are paying attention.

