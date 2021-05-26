Multiple fatalities, injuries in California railyard shooting, officials say – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Shooting at a railroad yard in San Jose, California has resulted in multiple casualties, killing the suspect, said Santa Clara County Security Officer spokesman Russell Davis, deputy director on Wednesday. Brandi Childrenress, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, said employees had been evacuated after “reports by active shooters” at the scene. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office emailed a short tweet confirming multiple casualties. The archers were “down,” San Jose police said the scene was still active and people urged people to stay out of the area. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department has also appeared. An overhead video of the VTA Railroad Yard from KGO shows the presence of a large law enforcement agency on site and some ambulances. The first responders on the scene did not appear to be acting urgently at 8 am Pacific Standard Time. “Shooters are no longer a threat,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet Wednesday, saying the facility had been evacuated. “Several people have been treated, but the situation is still being evaluated,” he said. The photo was taken at a light rail facility next to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, across the freeway from the airport. The scene is also close to the San Jose Police Department. A spokesperson for the Valley Transport Authority didn’t do it right away. Respond to multiple requests for comments. CNN contributed to this report.