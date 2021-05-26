Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Multiple fatalities, injuries in California railyard shooting, officials say – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

By pittsburgh
eminetra.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShooting at a railroad yard in San Jose, California has resulted in multiple casualties, killing the suspect, said Santa Clara County Security Officer spokesman Russell Davis, deputy director on Wednesday. Brandi Childrenress, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, said employees had been evacuated after “reports by active shooters” at the scene. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office emailed a short tweet confirming multiple casualties. The archers were “down,” San Jose police said the scene was still active and people urged people to stay out of the area. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department has also appeared. An overhead video of the VTA Railroad Yard from KGO shows the presence of a large law enforcement agency on site and some ambulances. The first responders on the scene did not appear to be acting urgently at 8 am Pacific Standard Time. “Shooters are no longer a threat,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet Wednesday, saying the facility had been evacuated. “Several people have been treated, but the situation is still being evaluated,” he said. The photo was taken at a light rail facility next to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, across the freeway from the airport. The scene is also close to the San Jose Police Department. A spokesperson for the Valley Transport Authority didn’t do it right away. Respond to multiple requests for comments. CNN contributed to this report.

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
California, PA
Local
California Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Shooting#County Police#At Scene Of Shooting#Kgo#Cnn#Pacific Standard Time#Multiple Fatalities#Multiple Casualties#Police San Jose#Suspect#Multiple Requests#Active Shooters#Law Enforcement#Deputy Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

Starting last year, Pittsburgh began using a social media monitoring software called ZenCity. The software, used by dozens of municipalities throughout the U.S., analyzes public social media posts to gauge community sentiment about issues related to city government — like coronavirus responses, natural disasters, local emergencies, transit policies, and misinformation.