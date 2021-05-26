Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Reopening Optimism Pushes Stocks Higher

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major indexes are getting a minor boost today by way of reopening plays, which are surging on the back of rapidly dropping Covid-19 cases. In fact, the U.S. daily average just fell below the 25,00 mark -- its lowest level since June 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) -- celebrating its 125th birthday today -- was last seen up 34 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are registering modest gains as well.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Optimism#S P 500#Dji#Nasdaq Composite#Ixic#Urbn#Btc#Lrmr#The Geo Group Inc#Standard Poor Global#Asensus Surgical Inc#Larimar Therapeutics Inc#Cti 1601#Sporting Goods#Reopening Plays#Modest Gains#Bearish Options Activity#Indexes#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Twitter And Regeneron Lead The SPY In Another Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors and traders weighed the U.S. 30-Year Treasury note falling to 2.1483%, the lowest level since March 1. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.02% to $422.28. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens higher after inflation, jobless claims data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off a bigger-than-expected jump in May consumer prices that raised concerns of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.37 points, or 0.16%, at the...
Stocksaudacy.com

US stock indexes veer lower, while 'meme' stocks swing again

Major U.S. indexes veered lower on Wall Street in Wednesday afternoon trading as a pullback in banks and industrial companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500 fell...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why RH Stock Is Trading Higher Today

RH (NYSE: RH) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: RH reported first-quarter earnings of $4.89 per share, which beat the estimate of $4.07 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $860.8 million, which beat the estimate of $755.94 million. RH raised...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight

Wall Street stocks wavered near the starting line on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. All three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed, with the S&P (.SPX) and the Dow...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Equity indices trade higher, PSU stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were marginally higher during early hours on Wednesday with PSU stocks witnessing buying interest among traders. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 128 points or 0.24 per cent at 52,403 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by...
StocksOrange County Business Journal

Midday Stock Roundup

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,231.52 in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 34,547.53 while the Nasdaq increased 0.4% to 13,974.82. Crude oil was down 0.6% to $69.62. Gold was off 0.1% to $1,893. The yield on a 10-year Treasury was down 1.3% to 1.508%
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed As Bond Yields Slide; KLA, Fox Upgraded; Merck's $1.2 Bil. Covid Deal

Stocks edged higher after a mixed start Wednesday, with the Dow lagging and the Nasdaq advancing, as a pullback in bond yields accelerated. IBD 50 stocks 360 Digital and Cleveland Cliffs rallied. Chip stocks flexed some early muscle, after a positive White House report and an upgrade for chip equipment maker KLA. And on the Dow Jones today, Apple reached for its fourth-consecutive advance.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street edges higher on tech gains, 'meme' stocks rally

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose slightly in early trade on Wednesday, driven by gains in heavyweight technology stocks, although investors avoided big bets ahead of key inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Buying into so-called "meme stocks" by small-time retail investors continued, with the new...
Stocksmorningology.com

Futures tread water, meme stocks set to extend gains

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as a lack of clear catalysts kept trading slow, with investors awaiting fresh cues from inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. But buying into so-called “meme stocks” by small-time retail investors continued, with the new...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, Small Caps Lead Stock Market As Dow Dips; This Sector Jumps

The stock market closed mainly higher Tuesday, after overcoming a morning trough. Small caps led, extending their rebound from a mid-May low. It wasn't so clear why indexes turned lower in morning trade. The stock market rebounded into afternoon trading but faded somewhat in the final hour. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors weighed a weakened 10-year treasury yield and the IRS chief stating that Congress should provide clear authority requiring large cryptocurrency transfers be reported to the IRS. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.05% to...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends nearly flatlined; meme stocks lift Nasdaq

On Tuesday, a slew of US stock indices had struggled for directions amid a sheer lack of market impetus and wrapped up the session mostly dithered, however, a retail buying frenzy currently at its third straight week in a row had soared the so-called ‘meme stocks’, helping Nasdaq to wind up the day with a decent gain.
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Mixed, Biogen Stock Skyrockets On Alzheimer’s Drug, Eli Lilly, DocuSign Enter Buy Zones; Marvell Signals Breakout

Dow Jones futures have been little modified late Monday, whereas S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose modestly. The Bitcoin worth tumbled. The inventory market rally had a combined session, however many leaders acted nicely. BIIB inventory skyrocketed after the FDA accredited Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug. Marvell Expertise (MRVL) headlined...
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while the Nasdaq got a boost from a rise in Tesla's shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.6 points, or 0.05%, at the open...