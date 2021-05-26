Reopening Optimism Pushes Stocks Higher

The major indexes are getting a minor boost today by way of reopening plays, which are surging on the back of rapidly dropping Covid-19 cases. In fact, the U.S. daily average just fell below the 25,00 mark -- its lowest level since June 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) -- celebrating its 125th birthday today -- was last seen up 34 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are registering modest gains as well.