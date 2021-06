“You think you hate it now...but wait'll you drive it”. Great line from the film National Lampoon's Vacation. Jokes have been made regarding car salesmen since the beginning of the automobile. Anyone who has ever gone to a car dealer to buy a new or used car will find some of these old lines very familiar. Now, to be fair, today's auto dealers have taken a lesson from the mistakes made by the old obnoxious ones from the past – 50 or more years ago.