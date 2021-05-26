Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DC Court Says Recordings Of Capitol Rioters Must Be Made Public, But Only On A Case-By-Case Basis

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 17 days ago

From the getting-prejudiced-by-your-own-livestream dept. Here's a small victory for the First Amendment and presumption of openness that's supposed to apply to court proceedings. A recent opinion [PDF] by the DC Circuit Court will give everyone more access to recordings covering the dozens of prosecutions of insurrectionist cosplayers who raided the Capitol on January 6th. The court comes down firmly on the side of openness and transparency, but has hung a rather large asterisk on that statement.

www.techdirt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Access#Court Cases#Criminal Court#Legal Proceedings#Legal Cases#Trial Court#The Dc Circuit Court#Propublica#Covid#The Capitol Cases#The Fourth Estate#Us Attorney S Office#Individual Capitol Cases#Court Proceedings#Criminal Cases#Petitioners#Individual Cases#Pretrial Proceedings#Prosecutions#Press Members Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & Courtssouthernminn.com

Supreme Court ruling is a win for investigative journalists and civil rights researchers

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court issued a decision interpreting the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), a federal anti-hacking law from the 1980s which has proven ill-suited to the modern internet. The Supreme Court’s opinion in Van Buren v. United States, narrowing the scope of the CFAA, will have positive consequences for online civil rights testing, research, and data journalism.
Congress & Courtshillcountrynews.com

Supreme Court’s generational divide seen in computer fraud case

In an important 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pushed back against prosecutorial overreach in computer-related misconduct. What’s most interesting about the case is the breakdown among the …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Following DC Circuit Ruling In Public Records Case, New Request Demands Senate Intel Committee Reveal Full CIA Torture Report

Earlier today the DC Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a public records case brought by Judicial Watch against Rep. Adam Schiff. In an odd way, the ruling may have opened up a way to get the full copy of the Senate Intelligence Committee's giant locked up report on the CIA's torture program. And someone -- namely journalist Shawn Musgrave along with public records lawyer extraordinaire Kel McClanahan -- has jumped up to try. But, first, some background.
Advocacysbynews.com

There’s a Simple Reason Why a Case Against an Alleged Capitol Hill Rioter Collapsed

Some 500 people have been charged for their participation in the Capitol Hill riot, but one man, Christopher Kelly, will have his case dismissed. It’s simple to explain this turn of events and he’s probably not the only one. There’s no evidence. There was a significant case brought against him, but a further review found nothing. It’s another glimpse into the scary legal adventure one could be subjected to by federal authorities. Was Kelly on Capitol grounds? Yes, but that’s all we know (via NBC News):
Congress & Courtsnortheastern.edu

Supreme Court ruling clears path for researchers, journalists who test Facebook and other platforms for discrimination

Supreme Court ruling clears path for researchers, journalists who test Facebook and other platforms for discrimination. In a major victory for researchers and journalists who test online platforms for discrimination, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday narrowed the scope of a federal law that previously created the potential for criminal and civil liability for violations of website terms of service.
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Attorney: Capitol Rioters Being Detained Like Terrorists – Only Worse

Steve Jordahl (OneNewsNow.com) As reported on Wednesday, federal prosecutors have dropped the criminal case against Christopher M. Kelly, a New York man who was accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. It appears to be the first such move by the Justice Department in its sprawling prosecution of those involved in the breach.
Lawrebelnews.com

VICTORY: Rebel News wins court case on restrictive publication ban

Great news! On Wednesday, Rebel News had our day in court regarding the publication ban that a B.C. father was recently sentenced to six months in prison for breaching, while speaking out against the medical transitioning of his child without his consent — and we got a win!. Justice Michael...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Capitol Rioter Case Believed to be First Dropped by the DOJ

The Justice Department has dropped criminal charges filed against a New York man alleged to have taken part in the U.S. Capitol riot. It is believed to be the first such case dismissed by federal prosecutors, the Associated Press reported. Christopher M. Kelly's case dismissal was announced Wednesday, coinciding with...
New York City, NYNBC News

Prosecutors seek to drop first Capitol riot case

Federal prosecutors told a federal judge Tuesday that they intend to drop a Capitol riot case against a New York man accused of having been inside the Capitol during the siege in January. It is the first of the nearly 500 Capitol riot cases to collapse for lack of evidence.