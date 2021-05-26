DC Court Says Recordings Of Capitol Rioters Must Be Made Public, But Only On A Case-By-Case Basis

Some 500 people have been charged for their participation in the Capitol Hill riot, but one man, Christopher Kelly, will have his case dismissed. It’s simple to explain this turn of events and he’s probably not the only one. There’s no evidence. There was a significant case brought against him, but a further review found nothing. It’s another glimpse into the scary legal adventure one could be subjected to by federal authorities. Was Kelly on Capitol grounds? Yes, but that’s all we know (via NBC News):