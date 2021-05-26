DC Court Says Recordings Of Capitol Rioters Must Be Made Public, But Only On A Case-By-Case Basis
From the getting-prejudiced-by-your-own-livestream dept. Here's a small victory for the First Amendment and presumption of openness that's supposed to apply to court proceedings. A recent opinion [PDF] by the DC Circuit Court will give everyone more access to recordings covering the dozens of prosecutions of insurrectionist cosplayers who raided the Capitol on January 6th. The court comes down firmly on the side of openness and transparency, but has hung a rather large asterisk on that statement.www.techdirt.com