U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (Reuters) – U.S. firms General Motors (GM) and Lockheed Martin Corp will develop a vehicle to drive NASA astronauts around on the moon’s surface, they said on Wednesday, competing for a space project that could also promote their brands on earth. GM and Lockheed said they would collaborate to...

