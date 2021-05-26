U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture

(CNN) — There are three 50-year-old cars parked on the moon. Now, General Motors and Lockheed Martin wants to build some new ones and put them on the moon, too. In the 1960s, GM worked with Boeing (BA) to create the Lunar Roving Vehicle. Three of them -- LRV-1, LRV-2 and LRV-3 -- were driven on the moon's surface in 1971 and 1972. Human beings haven't been to the moon since that time but the Lunar Rovers, as they were better known, are still there.