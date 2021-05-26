Rachel Mac The Voice 2021 Finale “I Hope You Dance” Lee Ann Womack, Season 20 Dedication Song

Not many country music artists have mastered the ability to release both traditional country-leaning singles and pop-crossover hits while keeping their original artistry intact, but Lee Ann Womack is certainly one of those artists. Throughout her 20-year career, which saw its peak late '90s and early 2000s, Womack has always succeeded in flawlessly melding the traditional country sound while keeping up with current trends. The Jacksonville, Texas native, who is wife producer Frank Liddell and mother to Aubrie Sellers, has released nine studio albums, 30 singles and has been nominated for and won multiple Grammy, ACM, CMT and CMA Awards. With such a robust and successful discography of country songs, it's hard to choose just a few tunes from Womack that make the cut, but here are the 10 best Lee Ann Womack songs, according to Wide Open Country.