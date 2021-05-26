Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The 5 Best Athlete's Foot Treatments, According to a Doctor

By Sara Coughlin
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKELJ_0aC8Wvk700
The best athlete's foot treatments have tried-and-true active ingredients that fight fungus and nix the itch. Image Credit: Drazen Zigic/iStock/GettyImages

Athlete's foot is more annoying than life-threatening, but as soon as you notice it, you're eager (if not ​itching​) to get rid of it. That's where athlete's foot treatments come in.

Usually marked by a scaly, itchy, flaky rash, athlete's foot is a fungal infection caused by an overgrowth of organisms that thrive in damp, warm environments (read: sweaty socks and shoes), per the Mayo Clinic. Luckily, as one of the most common foot infections, athlete's foot is relatively easy to treat using over-the-counter products.

Read on to learn more about your best options for stamping out this condition, according to market research as well as podiatrist James McGuire, DPM, PT, a professor at the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine.

An antifungal treatment in powder form, like Lotrimin AF Athlete's Foot Antifungal Powder, delivers a particularly effective one-two punch against athlete's foot.

For one, the active ingredient of 2 percent miconazole nitrate prevents further fungal growth. For another, the fact that this product comes in the form of a powder means that it'll help keep your feet dry — and drier feet are less likely to develop athlete's foot in the first place.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $21.39 for a 3-pack

On the other hand, if your skin is on the drier side, you might be more comfortable using a cream instead of a powder, Dr. McGuire says. Lamisil AT Antifungal Cream's non-greasy formula contains terbinafine hydrochloride, another topical agent that fights off fungus and stops more from developing.

It's important to apply a thin layer and wipe away any excess product that your skin doesn't absorb, Dr. McGuire advises: "Don't just slop cream on your foot, because the cream itself becomes an occlusive agent. It can make things worse."

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $13.94

Tinactin Antifungal Aerosol Liquid Spray treats and prevents athlete's foot with yet another antifungal compound, tolnaftate. With this product, application is fast and easy. You can even use it to treat your socks and the interior of your shoes.

It should be noted, however, that using a spray may make it more difficult to take a targeted approach to treating your athlete's foot. Unlike a cream, which you can dab directly onto the affected areas, a spray applies the product more broadly.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $10.79

For an efficient, on-the-go treatment, consider opting for a wet wipe over something from a bottle.

These wipes from pHeet use lavender oil as their top active ingredient, which has been found to possess surprisingly effective antifungal properties, per an August 2017 study in ​Scientific Reports​.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $19.95

Another excellent botanical option is the Tea Tree Oil Foot Spray from Earth Therapeutics.

Tea tree oil, the main ingredient in this product, is another effective, plant-derived treatment for athlete's foot. Some of the supplementary ingredients also offer antifungal benefits, including chamomile and parsley.

That said, Dr. McGuire notes that while plant-based products can certainly treat athlete's foot for some people, they remain less effective when compared to their pharmaceutical counterparts. If you have a particularly severe infection, for example, you might not benefit from using a "natural" treatment.

Buy it:Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $7.99

When deciding which treatment might work best for you, keep the following in mind:

As you may have already noticed, there are a ​lot​ of different active ingredients that can treat athlete's foot — and the most common ones are time-tested.

"Most of the things out there in the drugstore have been used for years," Dr. McGuire says, naming the ingredients in Tinactin and Lamisil as chief examples.

The ingredients in these products as well as those in Lotrimin work in similar ways to ward off athlete's foot: They affect the environment on the skin in a way that makes it harder, if not impossible, for fungus to grow. In turn, they stop athlete's foot at the source. Which ingredient you try for yourself essentially comes down to personal preference.

Dr. McGuire is quick to add, however, that there's always the possibility of an unpleasant allergic reaction to a new product. (Tea tree oil, for example, is a known irritant for people with sensitive skin.)

If you want to test your treatment of choice before using it, he recommends putting a little on the inside of your forearm and covering it with a Band-Aid overnight. If that spot is red or irritated by morning, that's your cue to try something else.

As mentioned earlier, your skin type may play a role in which treatment is best for you. People with dry skin may prefer using a cream, while those with sweaty feet will probably find a powder more pleasant to use.

If you wish to apply the product to broad swaths of your feet (and your footwear, for that matter), go with a spray or wipe. Otherwise, a cream will be better suited to spot-treating your athlete's foot.

A few more tips on treating athlete's foot:

Dr. McGuire says that something as simple as soaking your feet in a solution of epsom salt, vinegar and water can go a long way toward soothing, if not resolving, an athlete's foot infection. If nothing else, this approach won't do any harm and will likely feel pleasant on your itchy feet.

If you want to avoid having to shop for an athlete's foot treatment in the first place, make sure you're practicing good foot hygiene on a daily basis, Dr. McGuire says:

  • Change your socks regularly
  • Dry between your toes after bathing
  • Use a foot powder, such as Gold Bond Medicated Maximum Strength Foot Powder (Amazon.com; $11.29)
  • Wear shower shoes in public locker rooms

If you want to go the extra mile, Dr. McGuire says you can ensure steady airflow between your toes (which helps to reduce excess moisture) by placing a cotton ball between them before putting on your socks and shoes.

If your infection doesn't start to improve after using your treatment of choice for a week or two, get in touch with your doctor, Dr. McGuire says. You may need a prescription-strength antifungal medication in order to clear up your infection.

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Sensitive Skin#Hygiene#Infections#Gold Bond#Water Treatment#Dry Skin#Red Shoes#Best Athlete#The Mayo Clinic#Dpm#Pt#Amazon Com#Antifungal Cream#Tolnaftate#Pheet#Scientific Reports#Lamisil#Lotrimin Af Athlete#Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sports
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Types of Exercise to Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is kryptonite for your health. It's been linked to a host of conditions like Type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease. But get this: the right exercise reduce inflammation. In fact, a small March 2017 study published in ​Brain, Behavior and Immunity​ found that doing just one 20-minute...
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

6 Signs You’re Not Eating Enough Carbs

Carbohydrates have had a rough couple of years with more people shifting to very low-carb diets like keto. Maybe you've seen a lot of success by eating fewer carbs, or maybe you notice that you're not feeling that great right now. Could it be that you actually need to add ​more​ carbs to your diet?
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Foot Massagers of 2021

Anyone who's come home with a pair of tired, aching feet knows how good it feels to finally get relief, either by putting them up on the couch, slipping into a pair of fluffy socks or getting a massage. When no one is around (or willing) to rub your feet, your next best bet is a standalone foot massager.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

The Best Powder Sunscreens, According to Dermatologists

Ask any dermatologist and they will tell you that reapplying sunscreen throughout the day is key to effectively protecting your skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays. But on days you're on the go, or wearing a full face of makeup, reapplying sunscreen isn't always in the cards. The solution? Powder SPF, "which is typically made of physical UV filters, zinc oxide, and titanium dioxide, which are excellent and also great for all skin types," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for a Flat Belly, According to a Dietitian

We may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication. Having a tough time buttoning your jeans or are you not loving the way your belly looks when you try on that bikini from last summer? Whether it is because of an uptick in eating too many bloat-inducing foods or due to your preference for binging Netflix on the couch instead of hitting the gym, there are many reasons for having a mid-section that doesn't look or feel the way that you want it to be.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to a Doctor

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. Dementia itself isn't a specific disease, but a general term that describes a declining ability to "remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." However, the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer's, is—and it is not only progressive but deadly—making it incredibly important to identify the symptoms and signs as soon as possible. "People most commonly associate dementia with memory impairment, however early signs of dementia can be more subtle and manifest in other areas including language/communication, losing one's ability to reason or focus, and or behavioral/ personality changes," Vivek Cherian, MD, a Baltimore based Internal Medicine Physician, tells Eat This, Not That! Health. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
Sportscookvita.com

Athlete’s Foot: Effective Natural Remedies and Tips

Athlete’s foot is a common fungal infection, which usually appears between the toes. The affected skin may be red, itchy, dry, scaly, blistered or cracked. It is not usually serious but needs to be treated to stop it spreading to some other parts of the body or even other people.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Cereal Can Be a Healthy Breakfast — if You Choose the Right Box

Shopping for cereal can be confusing because of the many different options available. A healthy cereal should provide you with a bowl full of good nutrition. The bad news: "Most cereals are really just sugar-packed junk food," according to dietitian Laura Burak, RD, CDN. But if you shop smart and informed, you can still find better options for you and your family.
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Hip Thrust Mistakes Making Your Butt Workouts Less Effective

Imagine putting numbers into a spreadsheet for several hours each week only to realize, a year later, you've been using the wrong system the whole time. Doing an exercise with incorrect form is kind of the same thing. And if glute strength or size is your goal, yet you're making a few common hip thrust mistakes, you may be working, at least partially, in vain. The most common symptom of a botched butt exercise: Your glutes aren't growing or strengthening like you want them to.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Fruit To Eat, According to a Dietitian

If we're being honest, all fruit is great to eat! Not only is fruit delicious, but having a variety of fruits in your diet can also ensure you are getting a variety of nutrients that your body needs. However, if you had to choose the best fruit to eat, it would have to be berries. Here's why a dietitian says you should eat berries regularly, and for even more healthy eating tips, be sure to read up on our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Is Swimming a Good Cardio Workout?

Swimming is a great way to switch up your land-based workouts, train your muscles from head to toe and take it easy on your joints. But if you're trying to boost your heart health or burn calories in the pool, it's natural to wonder how good swimming for cardio really is.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 7 Best Multivitamins for Women Over 60

Lots of changes happen as you age — some good and some not so good. For one thing, your risk of certain health conditions increases, and it becomes more important than ever to stay on top of your nutrition. Even the best multivitamin can't stand in place of a healthy...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Tips for Living Well With COPD

It's not easy to hear that you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). But if you've been diagnosed with the condition, you've already taken a major positive step for your future health. Although roughly 16 million Americans reportedly have COPD, a disease that causes difficulty breathing, experts believe millions of...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Doctor-Athletes Tell Us How They Fuel Their Workouts

Five or six times a week, Dr. Jonathan Fong hits the pool at 5 a.m. and swims 4,000 to 6,000 yards, up to 3.4 miles, with Sarasota Sharks Masters, a U.S. Masters swim team. By 6:30 or 7 a.m., he’s at work as a cardiovascular surgeon. It’s a routine he’s had for more than 10 years, no matter the weather. He competes at local, state and a few national meets, but staying fit and practicing what he preaches—good heart health—are the main focus. “I train when I’m able to,” says Fong, 56. “I’m a physician first and then, in my other time, I get to be an athlete.”
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Squeeze on Citrus and Mouth and Tongue Sores

Citrus fruits offer a host of health benefits, but is there a downside to oranges, lemons and the like? It's been debated if citrus fruits are foods that cause canker sores. But more research is needed on the exact causes of canker sores, including if these fruits specifically can cause them.
Hair Carefoxwilmington.com

These treatments can help COVID-19-related hair loss, doctors say

There’s a big fallout from the pandemic. Hair loss brought on by the COVID-induced stress and anxiety of the past 18 months is plaguing women, but they’re finding help with a range of innovative — though often costly — treatments. “About 30 percent of my patients were e-mailing about hair...
Scienceamericastestkitchen.com

The Best Way to Whisk, According to Science

There's one whisking motion that generates more strokes per minute than any other. Knowing how to make a vinaigrette is a foundational kitchen skill. If you memorize your basic ratio of oil to acid (usually 3 to 1) and keep a few flavorful dressing ingredients on hand (mustard, honey, fruit jam, herbs and spices, etc.), you can whip up fresh, easy homemade vinaigrettes on the fly. Critical to your dressing success, though, is your whisking motion.
Skin CareHealthline

Why Does Eczema Itch? Your FAQs and Treatment Options

Eczema (atopic dermatitis) is a type of chronic skin condition characterized by red- to violet-colored skin, scaliness, and sometimes dryness. While considered an inflammatory condition, it’s also estimated that half of people with moderate to severe cases also have hay fever, food allergies, or asthma. Itchiness is the most common...